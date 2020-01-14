Shoppers urged to show support for Whitchurch festival

The Blackberry Fair needs to raise enough money in order to proceed in October or faces being axed forever.

It has been a popular fixture in the town's calender for more than a decade now but increased costs and a decrease in the amount of funding available means it is now at risk.

However, the event has been chosen as one of Tesco's Bags of Help candidates, giving shoppers a chance to show their support if they wish.

Shoppers at the town's store will be given a blue token at the checkout and can vote for the cause they want to support.

Organiser Steve Chapman said: "It takes so much money to stage that we're at the point it may not happen this year, or ever again, which is tragic.

"My feeling now is that if people want it to carry on going ahead then they can show their support through the Bags of Help scheme.

"Usually people don't start thinking about it until September when they tell me how much they are looking forward to it but at that point it's too late. It takes a lot of organisation."

Steve has already started provisionally booking bands and entertainment for the 13th Blackberry Fair which is scheduled to take place on the first weekend of October.

He added: "The event is all about positive energy, sustainability and the environment. These are all things we need to focus on now more than ever so I really hope everyone will back it.

"As it's held in the High Street it's a wonderful event for the town and all of its businesses too. It's down to the people of Whitchurch now."