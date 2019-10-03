Reginald D Hunter coming to Shrewsbury

The controversial stand-up, who has appeared at Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie To You, will headline “Live At The Civic” at Whitchurch Civic Centre on February 7.

Tickets are now on sale and are expected to be snapped up quickly.

Hunter, who also starred in his own three-part BBC Songs of the South series tracing his American roots, will be supported on the night by regular Comedy Store headliner Roger Monkhouse and Scouse scally Nige.

It will be hosted by regular MC Wayne Beese, who said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Reg to Whitchurch.

“He’s incredibly charismatic and genuinely one of the best stand-ups around, so the town is in for a real treat.

“Roger and Nige complete an incredible line-up and we would urge people to come along.”

The show is being put on by Funny Beeseness, who started bringing live comedy shows to Whitchurch at the end of last year.

Character comic Tom Binns will be bringing his hospital radio DJ Ivan Brackenbury, psychic spirit medium and more for a memorable one-man show on Saturday December 7. Paul Sinha, star of ITV primetime quiz show The Chase, headlines on March 7.

The likes of Milton Jones, Omid Djalili, Angelos Epithemiou, Rich Hall and Seann Walsh have already appeared there in the last 12 months.

To book tickets for Reginald D Hunter, Tom Binns or Paul Sinha, go to funnybeeseness.co.uk