Telford's singing builder to return to screens on Saturday's The Voice

Callum, from Wellington, stunned former school friends when he popped up on TV screens on ITV1's The Voice last month.

The 29-year-old earned himself a place on Team Tom after impressing Welsh singing legend, Sir Tom Jones.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star last month, Callum revealed that he wasn't always confident about his singing voice, which he started to test on building sites with the family business, Jigsaw Design and Development.

It wasn't long until his supportive brother Ashley signed him up to audition for the ITV show, which Callum said has changed his life.

Speaking about his time on the show Callum said: "It was phenomenal, My confidence has been boosted and I can't wait to share everything about being around all those talented people.

Callum Doignie with Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs. Photo: ITV.

"If you would have told me this was going to happen I would have said no chance, I never would have had the confidence."

The next stage of The Voice will see Callum compete against other talented acts on Team Tom for a place in the next stage of the competition.

The episode is due to be aired on ITV1 on December 16.