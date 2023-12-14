Dream Catch Me singer Newton Faulkner to perform in Shrewsbury on latest tour

Tickets are already selling fast for Newton Faulkner's show at the Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury next spring.

The Dream Catch Me singer will play at the riverside venue on Tuesday, May 14, as part of his 2024 'Feels like Home' tour, performing his latest collection of songs.

The singer described his performances as: "Just a man with his voice and guitar doing some good old fashioned diddly-diddly-bap-bap."

Newton Faulkner shot to fame following the phenomenal success of his debut album Hand Built By Robots in 2007.

His fourth album, Studio Zoo, was the first album ever to be live streamed online while being recorded, and was recorded and released in just five weeks.

Tickets, which cost £30.50 are available online at theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/newton-faulkner