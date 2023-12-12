Shrewsbury show to celebrate life of 'quiet Beatle' George Harrison

Biopic tribute 'Something About George: The George Harrison Story' is set to hit the stage at the Theatre Severn in February to kick off its UK tour.

The show, which premiered in a sell-out show at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall for what would have been Harrison's 80th birthday last year, pays tribute to the man dubbed the 'quiet Beatle'.

From heartbreak to hedonism and song-writing to success, Something About George celebrates a life that was anything but quiet.

For its biggest tour to date, Something About George will visit 28 venues across the country from February.

The show stars West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor fresh from his TV appearance in BBC’s Unbreakable, where he made the final with his partner, head judge from Strictly Come Dancing, Shirley Ballas.

Daniel fronts the band of five to tell the fascinating story of George and performing his biggest hits, including My Sweet Lord, Something and While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

George Harrison wrote some of The Beatles' biggest hits

Writer and co-producer, Jon Fellowes said the team were thrilled to bring Something About George to Shrewsbury in February.

He said: "We're so excited to be bringing Something About George to Shrewsbury in February 2024.

"Shropshire is a county that I have deep ties to, and having a show on at the wonderful Theatre Severn is a brilliant milestone, as I grew up just down the road and still visit Shrewsbury regularly.

"We hope to put on a performance that any music fan will enjoy as Daniel Taylor and our fantastic band regale you with stories and songs from one of music's most interesting and iconic figures.

"After our sell-out performance at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall for what would have been George Harrison's 80th birthday earlier this year, it's going to be great to get back out on the road in 2024 and visit Shrewsbury as one of our first stops. We can't wait!"

The show takes place at the Theatre Severn on Sunday, February 4. Tickets, which cost £28, are available online at: theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/something-about-george