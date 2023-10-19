Foden's Brass Band hoping for third trophy to add to their cabinet at Royal Albert Hall

Andy Rolfe, of Foden's Band, and Jason Williams, of The Shropshire Cobbler

The band, which is based in Cheshire, has been teaming up with The Shropshire Cobbler from Market Drayton who has been helping to engrave their large trophies and shields over the last few years.

Foden's already holds the title as 'Double National Champions of Great Britain' and this year bandmates are hoping for the hat-trick.

The event will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, October 21.

Andy Rolfe, who plays cornet in the band and is from Loggerheads, just outside Market Drayton said: "Because of Covid we won in 2018, 2021 and we won it in 2022 and this year would be the hat-trick of consecutive wins.

"It's quite a big deal really and it's very rare that a band would win both trophies or retain them in the same year. We did it back in 2012 but it's rare.

"The band is bouncing, we are well up for it, it's exciting times and it's a fabulous band with great people and world class musicians.

"We generally have problems getting our trophies engraved because a lot of the trophies are large.

"I tried Jason a while ago and he has been a real good help because you want to be able to send these back engraved with your achievement and he's a really nice guy."

Foden's Brass Band was formed in 1900 when the village of Elworth and Sandbach in Cheshire held a celebration after the Relief of Mafeking during the Boer War.

Since then, the band has played by Royal Command on four occasions: in 1913 for King George V and Queen Mary on a visit to Crewe (23 Apr 1913); in 1938 at Windsor Castle for King George V1 and Queen Elizabeth (24 April 1938) and again on August 29 1940 at the Crewe Alexandra Football Ground in Cheshire.

Most recently on June 3, 1983, the band played for the late Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

The band consists of 27 brass players and five percussionists.