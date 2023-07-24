Macy singing with Bastille

It was a case of meeting two music idols in one weekend for Macy O from Highley as only on Friday she met Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson while out busking in Ludlow in advance of the band's concert at the town's castle.

Macy O'Neill is a firm favourite at Ludlow Market where she often sings on a Wednesday and a Friday as her family runs a stall on the market. They were at the craft market in town on Sunday so of course Macy, aged 15, took along her speakers and microphone.

Members of the band saw Macy singing and gave the family free tickets for the evening gig.

But Macy did not know quite what was going to happen next until lead singer Dan Smith came into the crowd and made a beeline for her during their hit song Happier.

Macy singing with Bastille

"It was very, very crazy," said Macy. "When he pointed the mic at me I knew exactly what I was doing and he kept his promise that he made on the street. It felt awesome and singing in front of 5,000 people reinforced to me that this is something I want to do. I have always been like that.

"I don't think I am made for anything else."

Proud mum Naomi Waterson said: "The whole crowd came out to watch Macy and gave her a round of applause. There was a massive crowd of people watching and Dan was videoing.

"At the concert, after Macy had stopped singing, so many people came over saying 'what a voice' and asking 'are you that girl?"

On Friday Macy met Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson in the same spot. He gave her a hug and a £20 which Macy says is probably going to get framed.

She had been singing one of her own songs, called Our Lifetime which she describes as a "timeless love song" from her new album called Journeys which is due out in September. Macy is on all the streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

Macy, who performed on The Voice UK Kids, is set to perform at Dudmaston's National Trust attraction early next month.

Called Dudmaston After Hours, it will be held at the venue near Bridgnorth on Wednesday, August 2 from 5.30pm to 8pm.