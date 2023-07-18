Notification Settings

Excitement grows as Ludlow Castle gears up for a weekend of top live music 'Within the Walls'

By David Tooley

Ludlow Castle will be closing tomorrow as excitement builds in advance of four major concerts in the castle grounds.

Rag'n'Bone Man at Forest Live. Photo: Dave Cox
Rag'n'Bone Man at Forest Live. Photo: Dave Cox

Events kick off with Rag'n'Bone Man on Thursday before Kaiser Chiefs on Friday to be followed by a weekend of Nile Rodgers and Chic on Saturday and Bastille on Sunday.

Kaiser Chiefs. Photo: Edward Cooke

It is a series of major events that have been dubbed Within the Walls.

"We're so excited to be hosting some huge names here this weekend as part of the Within the Walls concerts - Live from Ludlow Castle," a spokesperson for Ludlow Castle posted on Facebook.

The castle will be closing to visitors from Wednesday onwards to get ready for the concerts over the weekend.

Nile Rogers and Chic are coming to Ludlow Castle

The venue will be re-opening to visitors on Tuesday, July 25.

The Castle Gallery Ludlow and Chapter 66 will be open as usual.

