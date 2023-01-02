Sound of music set to be heard even more in town

Claire Williams in the Diesel Record shop in Knighton

Mark Owen and Claire Williams opened Diesel Records shop on High Street recently.

The couple have traded in records for about 12 years, both online and in retail, and they have had a few shops in South Wales.

But when they moved to Knighton in the summer, their new home also came with a shop downstairs.

As well as picking up some vinyl, shoppers can also browse through antiques, vintage items and collectibles in the adjoined Rebel Vintage part of the store.

The couple run both shops side by side.

Mark runs Diesel Records and it not only sells vinyl LPs but also 78s, singles, cds, cassette tapes and memorabilia, including T shirts, American number plates, one-arm bandits, pinball machines and juke boxes.

Meanwhile Rebel Vintage, run by Clare, is the eclectic part of the shop and sells antiques, vintage items and collectables among other things.

Mark also manages music artists including Kira Mac, a rock band who he says have great things ahead of them and are regularly play listed on Planet Rock, Laura Evans who was recently featured on Cerys Matthews’ show on BBC Radio 2 and Kaitlyn Baker, a Nashville country artist.

So the couple also hope to bring live music to the area in the future.

Claire said; “We have always loved music and hope to eventually bring some live music to the area, so watch this space.

“There are a lot of music lovers in this area which has brought a steady interest in the shop. We haven’t scratched the surface yet and have many items to add. There is also a lot to add to the antiques side of the business.

“The shops have only been open for a few weeks, but we have had a lot of interest and we have no intention of moving again. Knighton has all that we need, it is a beautiful area with a fabulous community so long may it continue. There is a wealth of fabulous independent shops in the area, art galleries, pubs and eateries, as well as superb scenery and very friendly, supportive people."