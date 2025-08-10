It will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Saturday, August 30 at 7pm and Sunday, August 31 at 2pm.

Recognized as one of the living legends of music, Dutch-born André Rieu is a talented violinist, an outstanding conductor, and a captivating showman.

With his Johann Strauss Orchestra, choir, and soloists, he offers a unique and enchanting experience at his concerts.

Reserve one of our André Rieu concert ticket packages to enjoy live musical brilliance from 'the King of Waltz.'

Prepare for classical masterpieces from opera, musicals, film, and theatre as he brings to life the romance of a bygone era.

The show runs for 180 minutes with one 15 minute interval.

Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for concessions.

All tickets are subject to a 50p admin fee.

To book visit www.wyeside.co.uk, email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk or call 01982 552555