Sparkling night showcasing the county's talent at the Shropshire Music Awards

More than 400 people attended the awards at Telford Theatre, complete with its own red carpet and entertainment from amazing live acts.

Over a year in the making, the evening was funded by the Arts council England.

It was the brainchild of musician, Tim Rogers, the latest set in his journey as a musician and artist, who set up the not-for-profit community interest company CultureTainment CIC.

Better known as rapper, Trademark Blud told the audience his aim of was to use music and the CIC to tackle social issues, promote cultural development and support musician and aspiring musicians in the music industry.

The host was Radio Shropshire presenter, Paul Shuttleworth was also invited guest presenters to the stage.

Winners of the awards were: Best DJ, Koala T; Best Band, Black Bear Kiss; Music Video; Starboi Senshi; Event, Audio Tek; producer, LP Tripp; newcomer, Greysha; Drum and Bass, Dizzy D; Rock/Metal; Recall The Remains; Single; Four Crooks with Black Magic; Community Champion; Matt Smith; Accoustic, Loose Lips; Indie/Alternative; Penny Famous; Solo, Cally Rhodes; Best Festival, Shrewsbury Folk Festival.

There was a special award of local legend to Mick Keefe for his services to music and the community over the years and special awards were given to Stars of the Future, Bridie, Macy O and Ruby Allen.

During the evening live performances came from a newly formed band from Telford College, singer, Francesca, Trademark Blud, Abbie Jean, accoustice duo, Jack and Alice and Deep Talks Music.

Tim and Katie Rogers thanked everyone who had made the night a special occasion including sponsors.

"We are already looking into next years event which we plan to be bigger and better with more categories and more engagement with music in the entire county of Shropshire," he said.

"We have such a wealth of talent here."

CultureTainment worked alongside the Knife Angel project when the anti violence sculpture was in Telford and has been involved in hip hop, mental health, youth offending and music workshops.

Co-founder of the awards, Tim is also a rapper and goes by the more well-known name of Trademark Blud.

A successful musician in his own right having successfully completed several tours of the UK and beyond, as well as having industry success being featured on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra he said his experience as a musician inspired many of the aspects of CultureTainment and subsequently the awards.

