Robert Plant

The Sunday show is on from tomorrow(APRIL 10) from 4pm to 6pm

The former Led Zeppelin singer, who lives near Kidderminster, will be playing favourites from his record collection and talking about his career and musicians he has worked with from around the globe.

The 73-year-old musician, who was born in West Bromwich, released his latest album Raise the Roof on which he re-united with Alison Krauss at the end of last year.