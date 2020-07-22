Shrewsbury DJs added to drive-in concert series at West Mid Showground

Shrewsbury-based DJ’s Dave and Benno are providing the tunes, fresh from their lockdown live sets which attracted over 10,000 online viewers worldwide.

The 90's night will take place on August 1 at the West Mid Showground.

Dave Prince from the DJ duo comments on the success of their online live sets, “We’ve had messages from people all over the globe thanking us for giving them something to look forward to every week, which is truly astonishing for two local lads.

“Our first live show since lockdown will be at the Shropshire Drive-in, and we can’t thank the organisers enough for providing a safe platform for us to bring our show to a live audience at long last.

"Ticket numbers are limited, so we hope the people of Shropshire snap them up whilst they are still available.”

Dave and Benno plan to tour the UK with their show, and will be continue with the live streams once a month.

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, said: “You can expect to hear some of the best 90’s dance tracks, mixed by Dave and Benno themselves, and they will be taking shout outs on the night.

"You won’t be able to resist dancing along to their euphoric mix, and you’ll definitely be encouraged to beep your horns and flash your headlights.”

Attendees will be able to tune in to the show’s audio through their car radio or they can set-up a rave next to their car in their dedicated zone.

There will be street food available that can be delivered straight to 90’s revellers.

The Shropshire Drive-In events at the West Mid Showground have been well received so far.

On the first weekend a sell-out live music event was held featuring local bands including Ego Friendly, The Vertigo Band and Dirty Rockin Scoundrels.

Other acts that have performed include Phil McCaffery, Tom Deacon, The Hot Jazz Biscuits, The ABBA Story and more.

Dave and Benno will perform at West Mid Showground on August 1.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.