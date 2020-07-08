Birmingham Town Hall and Symphony Hall to host weekly music events online

Every Friday throughout July, the music charity responsible for the venues will share even more music from the homes of world-renowned artists, including the likes of Hazel O'Connor and Kodo.

This Friday will see a performance from Von Shepard at 7pm to kick off the weekly watch parties.

An exclusive recording from classical superstar cellist Sheku Kanneh Mason will also be broadcast online on July 18, the evening he was scheduled to play at the city's Symphony Hall.

Digital broadcasts from the venues in the last three months have amassed almost 200,000 views.

Nick Reed, Town Hall Symphony Hall’s chief executive, said: “I’m proud of the digital activities we have continued to deliver in these desperate times.

"As a charity dedicated to connecting people through music we remain committed to our audiences and musicians even in these hard times.

"These unique performances bring some of that magical connection between musicians and audiences to the digital space."

