SIX The Musical added to Birmingham drive-in concert series

SIX will join the Utilita Live From The Drive-In summer shows, including a performance at city centre venue Utilita Arena.

The show tells the story of the six wives of King Henry VIII from their perspective, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

The show’s 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer which opened in January 2019.

Producer Kenny Wax said: “We are delighted that SIX will spearhead the reopening of one of London and the UK’s most popular shows.

"With the industry in crisis, theatres struggling and some even going out of business, this drive-in event offers hope for the future and equally importantly, jobs for about 50 of our company including cast, musicians, stage managers, technicians and freelancers.

"We are using both our West End and UK touring casts, rehearsing and touring them in a bubble and having them work in teams of six (fortunate for us) as per the government guidance.

"Thousands of SIX fans were left bitterly disappointed when sold out runs at the Arts Theatre in London as well as up and down the country on the UK Tour were cancelled.

"All cancelled UK touring dates have been moved to 2021."

SIX was playing to sold out houses in London’s West End, across the UK and Australia.

The musical was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, won the WOS award for Best Musical 2020, performed on the results show of Britain’s Got Talent and in front of thousands at West End Live.

The Utilita Live at the Drive-In series will see performances from the likes of Beverley Knight, Gary Numan, KT Tunstall, Tom Grennan, Ash and many more.

The series kicks off on August 7 with a performance from Tony Hadley, and closes on September 1 with The Zutons.

Tickets for SIX Live at the Drive In go on sale at 8am this Friday.

For more information, click here.