Jessie Ware to bring UK tour to Birmingham

The show comes in support of the 35-year-old singer/songwriters upcoming fourth studio album, What's Your Pleasure?, set to be released on June 19.

Speaking of returning to the road, the London musician said: “I made this record so I could dance with you all so I am beyond excited to be touring What's Yours Pleasure? around the UK next year. I know it's a while to wait but it will be worth it.

"Expect lots of dancing, plenty of new music and more than anything, fun. Can't wait to see you all in April.”

In the years prior to releasing her first solo album, Ware did backing vocals at live shows for Jack Peñate and Man Like Me.

She released her debut album, Devotion, in 2012 that peaked at number five on the UK Albums Chart.

Jessie Ware will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on April 19, 2021.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on June 12.

