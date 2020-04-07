Download Festival fans raise more than £75,000 for NHS with charity shirt

Limited to 500 shirts, festival goers snapped up the initial bundle following it's release last week.

A statement from the Donnington Park event said that more shirts would be made due to phenomenal demand.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds wil go to NHS Charities Together, who provide donations to 143 different charities offering aid to the NHS as well as volunteers.

As well as this, Download Festival is releasing merch online, that would have been found in the on site superstore.

The Download charity shirt

Earlier this month the annual three-day rock festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The festival was set to see performances from KISS, Iron Maiden, System Of A Down, Deftones, Gojira, Korn and more.

The event will return to Donnington Park from June 4 to 6, 2021.

For more information, click here.

