The biggest singles and albums on the UK charts in 2020 so far

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has the UK’s biggest album of 2020 so far, while Canadian star The Weeknd has scored the biggest single.

Despite being released in May last year, Brit-winner Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent edged out Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head to be most popular album by the end of March.

Capaldi’s debut has spent nine weeks at number one and from 2020 alone has 205,000 chart sales, for a total of 846,000, according to Official Charts Company data, which combines physical, downloads and streaming equivalent sales.

Still yet to leave the Top 10 *42 weeks* after its release, @LewisCapaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is the biggest album of 2020 so far! https://t.co/sfRRYLqzU7 pic.twitter.com/YKrzCRnexS — Official Charts (@officialcharts) April 2, 2020

Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head, released in December, has 129,000 chart sales in 2020.

In the singles charts, The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights is the year’s biggest song so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

The 80s-inspired track went to number one in February and has spent five weeks at the summit.

Blinding Lights has logged 698,000 chart sales including 75 million streams, the Official Charts Company said.

It is the lead single from The Weeknd’s latest album After Hours, which debuted at number one on the Official Albums Chart.

Blinding Lights finishes ahead of Dance Monkey by Tones & I, which achieved 672,000 chart sales.

Capaldi’s chart-topper Before You Go is the third biggest song of 2020 so far, with 581,000 chart sales. Rapper Roddy Ricch’s viral TikTok hit The Box is fourth while Stormzy’s Own It ft Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy is fifth.

The biggest album released in 2020 is Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By, currently in third place overall with 110,000 chart sales.

Other notable albums released this year include J Hus’s February chart-topper Conspiracy Theory, ranking seventh on the year-to-date chart, and Map Of The Soul – 7 by BTS, a number one in March, in eighth place.