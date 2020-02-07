Wu-Tang Clan's GZA to play Birmingham show

The show will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the MC's debut album, Liquid Swords.

Gary E. Grice, better known by his stage names GZA and The Genius, is a founding member of iconic hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

The collective is best known for songs such as C.R.E.A.M., Protect Ya Neck, Da Mystery of Chessboxin', Gravel Pit and many more.

He has been described as the group's 'spirital head', and an analysis of the 53-year-old's lyrics found that he has the fourth largest vocabulary in popular hip hop music.

GZA will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on March 30.

