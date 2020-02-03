Bewdley's Becky Hill to bring 'biggest UK tour yet' to Birmingham

The 25-year-old singer/songwriter released new single Better Off Without You last month, following the release of debut album Get To Know last year.

She will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 20. Becky is also set to play the city's O2 Institute on April 3.

The former The Voice contestant was last seen on a Birmingham stage as a special guest at the Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra show at Arena Birmingham in December, and also has a tour support slot on The Script's nationwide venture ahead of her solo headline dates that includes a night at the Second City's Resorts World Arena on February 28.

Following her stint on The Voice, the musician released a series of hit songs, including Lose Control, Wish You Well, Gecko (Overdrive), I Could Get Used To This, Back and Forth and more.

She has worked with the likes of Wilkinson, Oliver Heldebs, MNEK, Rudimental, Meduza, Sigala and Ella Eyre

For more information and to buy tickets to the new O2 Academy date, click here.