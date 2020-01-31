'This will be the biggest show we have ever done': Bowling For Soup's Jaret Reddick talks ahead of Birmingham show

That's the complimentary words Bowling For Soup vocalist Jaret Reddick tells me when asked why the pop punk icons repeatedly return to the city.

Fans of the High School Never Ends hitmakers will be able to catch the quartet at the city's O2 Academy next month on a joint headline tour with Canadian rockers Simple Plan.

The tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the American rockers, and promises to be one of their biggest shows to date.

"This will be the biggest show, production-wise, we have ever done. Not just in the UK, I mean ever," the 47-year-old musician tells us.

"I am so excited to be bringing Simple Plan back after 17 years.

Bowling For Soup in 2019

"We first brought them over in 2003, and year we toured together a lot.

"Since then, see each other quite a bit out on the road. We consider them family.

"So it timed out great that they could head over with us in February."

The famed rock bands will also be joined by rising stars Not Ur Girlfrenz, a punk rock trio formed in 2016 by 14-year-old Liv Hayned, 13-year-old Gigi Haynes, and 14-year-old Maren Alford.

Though young, the trio certainly pack a punch, releasing singles Song About You, Somehow, No One Asked You Anyway, Warped and more.

Bowling For Soup on stage at Birmingham's O2 Academy in 2018. Picture by: Chris Bowley

"Watching the crowd experience Not Ur Girlfrenz is about the best thing ever," Jaret says.

"Selfishly I manage them, and they are my favourite job out of the 15 or so I have. I love watching them win a crowd.

"They remind me so much of us when we started. Only we are boys. And we were in our 20s. And they are way cuter than us. But the rest is the same. "

Texas quartet Bowling For Soup formed in 1994, and first rose to fame with their self-titled debut album that was released in the same year.

Since then, the group has released a stream of hit singles, 10 full-length studio albums, toured across the world, played a variety of festival stages, and even seen their music transformed into a musical.

The band is also known for performing the introductions to Nickelodeon TV show The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and Disney TV show Phineas and Ferb.

Erik Chandler, Chris Burnley, Jaret Reddick and Gary Wiseman from US band Bowling For Soup during their guest appearance on MTV's TRL - Total Request Live in 2004

At the end of last year, Bowling For Soup revealed they would be releasing not one, but two new albums.

A Nice Night for an Evening volumes I and II see the band team up with Scott Simons for a collection of their tracks stripped down into piano arrangements.

The project will feature hit singles such as Almost, High School Never Ends, 1985, Girl All The Bad Guys Want and many more.

The band debuted a comedic trailer for the releases last year, and the songs are available to stream now.

Bowling For Soup - A Nice Night For An Evening, Volumes 1 & 2

"It was something I had wanted to do for a very long time," the vocalist said.

"I have a close friend that is a freakin' savage on the keys. I guess it was about five years ago or so that I asked him, Scott Simons, to give it a whirl.

"He did a few songs and I loved it. So I asked him to do an album. And then I liked THAT so much, I had him do another one.

"Then we got so busy that it kept just getting pushed back. My managers always wanted to make sure we set it up correctly.

"Finally, I just made a promo for it and caught them on the right day and they said, 'let’s just do it', so it’s out there.

"It's BFS you can listen to in the car with the kids, at work, and even the nursery."

The group also hit headlines earlier this year when Jaret posted a picture to Instagram alongside WWE star Alexa Bliss.

He also included another image that showed the professional wrestler posing with one of Reddick's guitars, making pop punk fans question if she was set to be in the group's next music video.

"Man. That was a whirlwind! I'm freakin exhausted! You guys are stoked! #alexabliss + #bowlingforsoup = #awesome" Jaret wrote in the caption of the photo.

"Alexa and I became friends a few years back. And we have something coming out soon. But I can’t say what yet," he revealed.

"All I can say is, wrestling and music fans alike will be stoked."

The band still remains relevant and hard-working almost 20 years since their formation, and they don't show any signs of slowing down any time soon.

More music, more shows and more laughs are some of the things that Jaret says will come in the future, something fans are sure to experience at the upcoming Birmingham show, and for many years to come.

Bowling For Soup, Simple Plan and Not Ur Girlfrenz play Birmingham's O2 Academy on February 12.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.