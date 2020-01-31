Solihull youngster to perform in Madama Butterfly in Birmingham

Emma Guo, aged six, who attends Stagecoach Solihull, was nominated to star in Puccini classic Madama Butterfly after award-winning producer Ellen Kent invited the school to choose one of their 'shining stars' to appear in the show.

She will appear at the Alexandra Theatre show opposite acclaimed Korean soprano Elena Dee who sings the role of Cio-Cio San.

After being seduced and then deserted by Lieutenant Pinkerton and being shunned by her family and friends after discovering she is pregnant, Cio-Cio San names her child Sorrow, ever hopeful that Pinkerton will return so she can re-name the child Joy.

However, when Pinkerton finally does return with his new American wife, Cio-Cio San ends up taking her own life, racked with despair over his betrayal.

Emma is currently rehearsing for the role with her drama school and will be joining the cast and full orchestra for the performance in Birmingham this February.

This production will be sung in Italian with English subtitles.

Madama Butterfly comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on February 4.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.