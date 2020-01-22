Advertising
Alicia Keys to bring arena tour to Birmingham
Alicia Keys is returning to the stage - and she's coming to Birmingham.
The celebrated singer-songwriter and producer will also release her seventh studio album, ALICIA, on March 20.
Pre-sale for the album is set for January 24, in celebration of Alicia’s birthday on January 25.
The 15-time Grammy Award winner began composing songs at 12, and was signed to Columbia Records at 15.
She has released a series of hits, including You Don't Know My Name, If I Ain't Got You, Diary, No One and My Boo.
Keys also worked with The White Stripes' Jack White on Hames Bond record Another Way to Die, and with Jay Z on award-winning single Empire State of Mind.
The 38-year-old star was named by Billboard the top R&B artist of the 2000s decade and placed number 10 on their list of Top 50 R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of the Past 25 Years.
Alicia Keys will play Arena Birmingham on June 8.
Tickets go on sale on January 27 at 9am.
For more information, click here.
