Brockhampton to play Birmingham show

Led by Kevin Abstract and formed partially through the online forum "KanyeToThe", Brockhampton is a self-described boy band, in an effort to redefine the term.

The European tour announcement follows the boyband's set at Tyler, The Creator's eightth annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and caps off a year in which they released their fifth studio album GINGER.

The band is currently embarking on their biggest North American tour to date, including back-to-back sold-out shows in New York at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater alongside Slowthai and 100 gecs.

Formed in 2015, the group is best known for songs such as BOY BYE, NO HALO, VICTOR ROBERTS, IF YOU PRAY RIGHT and more.

The group consists of vocalists Kevin Abstract, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, and Dom McLennon, vocalists/producers Joba and Bearface, and producers Romil Hemnani, Jabari Manwa, and Kiko Merley, as well as graphic designer Henock 'HK' Sileshi, photographer Ashlan Grey, web designer Roberto Ontenient, and manager Jon Nunes.

Brockhampton play Birmingham's O2 Academy on May 22.

For more information, click here.