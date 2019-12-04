Michael Bublé to play Warwick Castle show

The venue has played hosts to the likes of Jessie J, The Beach Boys and Simply Red, and will now see the 44-year-old singer/songwriter perform an open-air show in a historic venue for the first time.

The Canadian star has already completed six sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 60 million records over the course of his career.

He has also appeared on the likes of America's Got Talent, The X Factor, The Voice, Saturday Night Live and many more.

Michael Bublé will play Warwick Castle on July 31.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information, click here.