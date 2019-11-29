Postmodern Jukebox to return to Birmingham with new show

Speaking ahead of the Symphony Hall show, founder Scott Bradlee said: “When creating a touring version of the Postmodern Jukebox concept, we work on pairing the right talent with the right material and building a unique and amazing experience for Postmodern Jukebox fans.

“Get ready for the most sensational '20s party this side of The Great Gatsby."

Started by Bradlee in 2009, Postmodern Jukebox has gone on to amass over one billion YouTube views with 3.5 million subscribers, and have chalked up more than 1.7 million fans on Facebook.

Creep - Vintage Postmodern Jukebox Radiohead Cover ft. Haley Reinhart

They have covered a legion of well known songs, such as Radiohead's Creep, The White Stripes' Seven Nation Army, Lady Gaga's Bad Romance, Tear For Fears' Mad World and many more.

Postmodern Jukebox will perform Birmingham's Symphony Hall on September 20.

