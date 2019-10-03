The Subways to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham

The O2 Institute show will see the garage rock trio perform their debut album, Young For Eternity, in full to celebrate 15 years since its release.

Formed in 2000, the Hertfordshire band is best known for songs such as Rock and Roll Queen, Oh Yeah, Shake! Shake!, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, We Don't Need Money to Have a Good Time and more.

The group has released four studio albums, with the latest being a self-titled release in 2015.

The Subways will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on March 26.

