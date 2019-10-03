Menu

The Subways to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

The Subways will bring a special anniversary tour to Birmingham next year.

The Subways

The O2 Institute show will see the garage rock trio perform their debut album, Young For Eternity, in full to celebrate 15 years since its release.

Formed in 2000, the Hertfordshire band is best known for songs such as Rock and Roll Queen, Oh Yeah, Shake! Shake!, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, We Don't Need Money to Have a Good Time and more.

The group has released four studio albums, with the latest being a self-titled release in 2015.

The Subways will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on March 26.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
