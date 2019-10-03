Municipal Waste to play Birmingham

The tour follows the release of The Last Rager E.P earlier this year.

Formed in 2001, the Virginia quintet is best known for songs such as Sadistic Magician, Headbanger Face Rip, Wolves of Chernobyl, Amateur Sketch, Unleash the B******* and more.

They have gone through several line-up changes, leaving vocalist Tony Foresta and guitarist Ryan Waste as the only constant members.

The group has released six studio albums, the latest being 2017 release Slime and Punishment.

Municipal Waste will play Birmingham's Asylum Venue on December 3.

