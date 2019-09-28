Angie Stone to play Birmingham

The 57-year-old California singer/songwriter first rose to fame as a member of hip hop trio The Sequence.

She has since worked with the likes of Mantonix and Lenny Kravitz, releasing hit songs such as No More Rain, Wish I Didn't Miss You, Sometimes, Brotha, Rain Down and more.

Angie has also starred in films such as The Hot Chick, and on stage in Broadway musical Chicago.

A three-time Grammy Award nominee, she has two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.

Angie Stone will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on October 17.

