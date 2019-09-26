Rolling Stones icon Ronnie Wood to bring solo tour to Birmingham

The 72-year-old guitar icon will bring Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry to the city's Symphony Hall following a sold out date in London.

The show will see the Middlesex musician covering the songs of blues legend Chuck Berry.

Wood began his career in 1964 when he joined The Birds, followed by the Jeff Beck Group in 1967.

He rose to fame in 1975 as a member of The Rolling Stones, releasing hit singles such as Paint It Black, Gimme Shelter, Satisfaction, Angie, Sympathy for the Devil, Jumpin' Jack Flash, Honky Tonk Women and many more.

As a member of the Rolling Stones, Wood was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, and was inducted a second time, as a member of Faces, in April 2012.

Ronnie Wood will come to Birmingham's Symphony Hall on November 25.

