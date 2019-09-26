Craig David, Lewis Capaldi, Rita Ora and more: Line-up announced for Free Radio Hits Live in Birmingham

They will be joined by The Script, Sigala, Jax Jones, Raye and John Newman for the Resorts World Arena event.

Also on the bill is Bewdley pop star Becky Hill, set to release her third E.P, Fickle Emotions, tomorrow.

The event will be hosted by Free Radio Saturday morning hosts Fleur East, Greg and James, with backstage interviews on the night from Jordan Lee.

Speaking ahead of the event, singer/songwriter Fleur said: “Having had many of these brilliant artists on our show over the last few weeks, I’m so hyped to be able to bring them all together into one fantastic event for our Free Radio and Hits Radio listeners.

"Providing the biggest hits, we have the artists and the incredible Birmingham venue, now we just need you.”

Free Radio Hits Live comes to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on November 16.

