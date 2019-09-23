Seven hours of song for Telford Choir in charity event

Hadley & District Orpheus Male Choir took to the stage at Hadley Community Centre in Telford for The Big Purple Sing in aid of Rotary International’s End Polio Now campaign.

The choir is a corporate member of the Rotary Club of The Wrekin.

Chris Mansell, vice-chairman of the choir, said: “We have 43 members in the choir and there was a minimum of 25 that kept singing at any one time. There was a list of our repertoire and people could ask for what they wanted us to sing.

“I’m in the Rotary club and I think the polio campaign is an excellent idea.

“The majority of the time the place was full with people who had come to watch. We’re very happy with how it all went.”

Rotary is an international community that brings together leaders who step up to take on the world’s toughest challenges, locally and globally.

The eradication of polio is one of its longest standing and most significant efforts.

Along with its partners, Rotary has helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries.

It has helped to reduce polio cases by 99.9 percent worldwide.

For more information on the campaign visit endpolio.org

Over the past years the choir has enjoyed many competition successes throughout the country, the most notable being three times winners of the Welsh National Eisteddfod in 1923, 1925 and 1933.