Bridgnorth singer/songwriter to perform in famed London venue

By Rebecca Stanley | Bridgnorth | Music | Published:

An up-and-coming singer from Shropshire will follow in the footsteps of Ed Sheeran with a show in London next week.

Jen North

Seventeen-year-old singer/songwriter Jen North, from Bridgnorth, is set to perform at a popular London pub that helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Frank Skinner and Michael McIntyre.

One of five original musicians performing in the Club Room at The Bedford, Jen is an up-and-coming alternative, acoustic artist. Her music ranges from covers of popular songs through to original work,

Pretty Sure- Jen North (Music Video)

Tickets to the event on September 18 are free and doors open around 7.30pm.

December 1 will see the artist return to Shropshire with a show at The Greenwood Cafe in Telford.

