Quaker City Night Hawks to bring headline tour to Birmingham

The announcement follows the release of the grout's new album, QCNH, out now.

"We've always been a rock & roll band," says Sam Anderson, who splits the band's singing, songwriting, and guitar-playing duties with David Matsler.

"There's a big '70s influence and a strong southern element to everything we do.

"With this record, though, we're exploring the sounds we've haven't touched upon as often.

"It's the deepest we've ever gone into our influences, and the widest range of sounds we've ever tied together."

The group released their debut album, El Astronauta, in 2016.

The band have already seen support from BBC 6 Music in the UK and pulled in praise from the likes of Noisey and Rolling Stone in the US.

Quaker City Night Hawks is heading to Birmingham Hare Hounds on November 12.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.