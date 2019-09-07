The Snuts to play Birmingham show ahead of Lewis Capaldi support slot

The headline tour - their biggest ever UK tour - kicks off in Sunderland on September 12 before coming to the city's O2 Institute 3 on September 16.

The band have performed at various festivals this summer, including the Edinburgh Summer Sessions with UK chart-topper Lewis Capaldi, as well as memorable sets at Reading and Leeds, Victorious Festival.

Their main stage performance at TRNSMT was watched by 20,000 people, which was dubbed by BBC News as 'Snuts Day'.

Following their own headline tour, The Snuts will then join Lewis Capaldi as special guests on his November UK tour, with a show at Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 25.

