InMe to play Birmingham gig next week

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

InMe will perform in Birmingham later this year.

InMe

Hailing from Essex, InMe have to date released studio albums, spawning a number of Top 40 UK singles.

The quintet are best known for songs such as UnderDose, Faster the Chase, I Won't Let Go, Crushed Like Fruit, 7 Weeks and more.

Over a 20-year career, the band have toured with the likes of Alien Ant Farm, The Rasmus, Nickelback, Limp Bizkit, Pendulum, Deftones, Serj Tankian, Staind, Feeder, Gun and Biffy Clyro as well as numerous major festival appearances including Reading and Leeds, Download, and Sonisphere.

InMe will play Birmingham's Hare and Hounds on September 12.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

