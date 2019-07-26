Professor Green announces Birmingham show following neck injury

The rapper, 35, was forced to cancel his tour earlier this year after injuring himself in a fall just hours before his first show.

In a post on social media in February, he shared a picture of himself strapped onto a stretcher with his head supported in a neck brace, with a tube in his nose.

He told his fans that he had had three seizures resulting in a fall which fractured vertebrae in his neck.

At the time, he promised he would return with a winter tour, and counted himself lucky for not being in a worse condition.

Along with the tour announcement, Professor Green has unveiled new track Matters Of The Heart, the first track from his forthcoming M.O.T.H. EP, which will be released in September.

Professor Green will perform at Birmingham's O2 Institute on November 21.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, August 2.

