Freya Ridings to play Birmingham

Hailed as the voice of 2019, the 25-year-old singer/songwriter has become one of last year's biggest success stories thanks to platinum-selling hit Lost Without You.

She performed the song live on the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards show in 2018 and also on The Greatest Dancer in 2019.

The North London performer is the daughter of actor and musician Richard Ridings and learned guitar from watching him play.

Freya Ridings will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 17.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.