Mahalia to play Birmingham

Further to announcing her anticipated debut album, Love and Compromise, Mahalia has today unveiled its accompanying tour will see the songstress perform across Europe and North America.

The record is set for global release on September 6 and includes two of her previous hit singles I Wish I Missed My Ex and Do Not Disturb.

Production and writing turns come from the likes of Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Sam Dew and Pop Wansel as well as long-time collaborator Maths Time Joy.

The pop artist was named YouTube’s One To Watch list and soon after she became the only musician to be tipped for the BRIT’s Critics Choice Award and the BBC Sound Poll shortlists in the same year.

Mahalia found success via her songs such as Sober her debut single which was released in the summer of 2017 and One Night Only, a single which was taken from her 2018 EP, Seasons.

The star comes to to Birmingham on November 24 at the O2 Institute.

