Alter Bridge to play Birmingham

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the group's sixth studio album, Walk The Sky, on October 18.

They will be supported by Shinedown and Sevendust.

Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti said ahead of the tour: "We are honoured to be returning to the UK with our friends in Shinedown and Sevendust this winter.

"See you all very soon, we couldn’t be happier with the line-up and can’t wait to share our new tunes with you”

Formed in 2004, Florida rock band Alter Bridge is best known for songs such as Watch Over You, Open Your Eyes, Broken Wings, In Loving Memory, Rise Today and more.

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith said: "It is such a profound and distinct honour to be accompanying Alter Bridge on tour this November and December.

"We have such deep respect for them and their fans. When the opportunity was presented to us, we jumped at the chance to be able to tour with our friends in A.B. So come one, come all to the rock n’ roll event of the year, and let’s celebrate...Together"

Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon added: "So excited to come back to the UK and to be with our brothers in Alter Bridge and Shinedown. It’s going to be an amazing run."

Alter Bridge will play Arena Birmingham on December 18.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on June 21.

