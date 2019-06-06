Mac DeMarco to play Birmingham

McBriare Samuel Lanyon 'Mac' DeMarco is a Canadian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer.

The 29-year-old has released six full-length studio albums with the latest, Here Comes the Cowboy, being released earlier this year.

He has released a number of songs, including My Kind of Woman, Chamber of Reflection, Freaking Out the Neighborhood, Ode to Victory and more.

Mac DeMarco will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 27.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am this Friday.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.