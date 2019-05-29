The Wonder Stuff to play iconic albums in full at Birmingham show

This year not only sees The Wonder Stuff release their ninth album, Better Being Lucky, but it also marks 30 years since the release of the band’s classic second album, HUP.

To celebrate the new record and anniversary, The Wonder Stuff will be playing HUP in its entirety as well as their debut album Eight Legged Groove Machine and tracks from the upcoming new album.

Formed in 1986, the band is best known for songs such as Size of a Cow, Circlesquare, Don't Let Me Down Gently, Give Give Give Me More, Golden Green and more.

They originally split in 1994 before reforming to tour and record in 2000.

The band - and vocalist Miles Hunt in particular - propelled the Stourbridge music scene into the mainstream alongside fellow local acts Ned's Atomic Dustbin and Pop Will Eat Itself.

The Wonder Stuff will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on December 21.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.