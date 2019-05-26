Birmingham gig approaches for Scott Lavene

Lavene has released Superclean with an accompanying video, which is the latest track to be taken from his forthcoming album Broke - set for release on June 7 on CD, LP and digital.

Speaking of the latest release, Lavene said: “It’s a pop bop, a strut. I wanted to write a song that was less literal than others I write. I wrote it one morning during the recording of the album, in the kitchen of the producer who was letting me stay at his house.

"It’s about feeling good, a new chapter, eternal optimism, escape. It has a retro feel to it so we tried to make the video look like a 70s sci-fi movie.”

Growing up in the 80s, his first musical memories were the Stray Cats when he was at nursery before sparking off on The Clash on the Levis ads and Otis Reading, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones before embracing the kind of eclectic musical trip that his own songs reflect.

He added: "I like everything from cheesy pop, hip hop, British music from the 60s and 70s Ian Dury, to underground stuff like Suicide and the Membranes.

"When I first had a band I tried to be something I’m not- cool, hip, indie, like The Kills or The Strokes. But I’m not cool and I don’t write songs like that. I’m just a fella from Essex and when I started writing stories and songs about my own life and what I’d seen it all clicked."

Scott will be at Birmingham's The Sunflower Lounge on June 13 with his newly-formed backing band The Pub Garden. Support will be from The NU and the shoe is put together by Birmingham Promoters.

Tickets, priced at £5, are available here.