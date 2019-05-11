Birmingham evening with music mogul Alan McGee

Along with Oasis, one of the biggest Britpop bands of the 90s, Mcgee also signed other critically acclaimed bands Jesus and Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream and The Libertines to his label Creation Records, a leading light that he co-founded and ran from 1983 to 1999.

Now, McGee has taken his knowledge and stories from the golden era of Britpop on the road for a series of discussions and Q&A style events, including Digbeth’s The Night Owl, on Lower Trinity Street, tonight.

As well as McGee, music fans will be joined by host Rob Fiddaman - broadcaster and author known for The Britpop Revolution Show on BBC Radio Stoke. The charismatic rock 'n' roll group The Jade Assembly will also be performing live. Known for their hits Walking Down Manny Road and Our Town, the quartet will soundtrack the evening with poetic indie rock ballads that fans of Oasis, Kasabian, The Stone Roses, Arctic Monkeys and more will love.

Support also comes from Brummie Chris Bloor, a solo guitarist, writer and performer as well as being the drummer for former The Ticket Unsigned act Blue Nation.

An Evening with Alan McGee takes place at 7.30pm. Tickets include the discussion and Q&A with Alan McGee, live music from The Jade Assembly and DJs until 4am.

The remaining tickets are available here.