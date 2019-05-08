Kiefer Sutherland to play Birmingham

The 52-year-old Canadian actor, producer, director, and singer-songwriter will perform at the city's O2 Institute in support of Reckless and Me, set to be released this Autumn.

Kiefer is best known for roles in The Lost Boys, Flatliners, Phone Booth, Melancholia, and Designated Survivor.

He has been inducted to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and to Canada's Walk of Fame, and has received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zurich Film Festival.

Kiefer Sutherland will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on October 21.

