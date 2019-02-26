Czech Zemlinsky Quartet will present an all Czech programme when they appear at The Lion Hotel on Thursday (28) at 7.30pm. The programme is Smetana Quartet No.1, Janacek Youth Quartet (Mladi), and Dvorak Quartet No.13 and offers a rare opportunity to experience a top example of the eastern European distinctive and exciting style of playing.

Director of Shropshire Music Trust, Kate Hogwood said: “Renowned for their exhilarating performances and crystal-clear playing, the Zemlinsky have a busy international career and play regularly at major international venues, including London’s Wigmore Hall, in BBC concerts, as well as venues such as the Library of Congress, Washington, the Cité de la Musique, Paris, and the Seoul Arts Centre.

"Founded more than 20 years ago, when the leader was just 14, the Zemlinsky delight audiences throughout the world with their spirited and zestful performances and have won numerous prizes including the 2010 Bordeaux International String Quartet Competition, the Banff, Prague Spring and London competitions and the Czech Chamber Music Society Prize, and their touring takes them regularly to Europe, America and the Far East."

Tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk/smt , by phone from Ticketsource on 0333 666 3366, and also by phone, post and in person from Salop Sheet Music 294 Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury, SY2 5TF (01743 365561).