Birmingham gig will be Fun Lovin' for Criminals

The multi-platinum New York trio are back with a new tour to celebrate the release of album Another Mimosa which, with a release date of January 18, comes just over a week before their show at The Mill on January 31.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals burst onto the scene in 1996, gatecrashing the euphoric Brit-pop party with a completely different sound. Heralded for their blend of styles and effortless Lower East Side charm, FLC’s refreshing cocktail of rock 'n’ roll, funk, blues, soul, hip hop, jazz and Latin, gave them the edge in standing out.

Their debut single Scooby Snacks, famed for sampling quotes from Quentin Tarantino movies such as Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, launched a career that saw the debut EMI album Come Find Yourself remain in the UK charts for more than two years. It led to FLC performing an infamously raucous set on the legendary Pyramid main stage at Glastonbury Festival in 1999.

FLC are whip-smart story-tellers in suits who, through comically tall tales of living large in the neon metropolis, saw three ordinary New Yorkers who met working at the legendary Limelight bar on West 20th Street swap glass collection for world tours with their pals U2 and studio collaborations with the late, great BB King.

The Crims are frontman-turned-Sony Award-winning BBC broadcaster Huey Morgan, his founding partner Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser on bass, trumpet and samples and the group's longest-standing drummer Frank ‘The Rhythm Master’ Benbini.

Another Mimosa was made with Grammy-winning engineer Tim Latham - their first studio abum since 2010.

For tickets, priced at £27.50, click here.