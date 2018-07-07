Advertising
Van Morrison, Llangollen Eisteddfod - review
Musical royalty in the shape of Van the Man graced the stage for the latest Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod evening concert.
Van Morrison – or Sir George Ivan Morrison OBE - to give him his full title, showed a capacity crowd last night just why he was knighted for services to music.
The Northern Ireland musician who has been on the scene since he was a youngster but came to prominence in the 1960s when he formed his band Them, has been a major influence across the world ever since.
With his latest band of eight consummate musicians, Van Morrison played and sang non-stop for 90 minutes giving the audience a fantastic show of jazz, blues, Celtic and African-inspired songs.
The star didn’t speak a word to the audience throughout his show, just letting the music do the talking – and, wow, was it articulate.
Numbers ran into each other, including Have I Told You Lately and I’ve Got My Mojo Working, and finished with a superb rendition of Brown Eyed Girl that got the audience on its feet and rocking in the aisles.
Another huge success for the Eisteddfod.
By Deborah Knox
