I wouldn’t say that I was full of Christmas spirit when I went to the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Builth Wells.

Winter is my least favourite time of year, with a busy work schedule and all the stresses and strains of getting everything ready for December 25 – I was sapped of energy rather than raring to go!

But as one of the biggest events in the Mid Wales diary and a premier event in the agricultural world happens on the doorstep, I packed up my laptop, pulled on my walking boots and hoped the festive feeling would develop as I headed to the huge agricultural fair.

Once on the showground the twinkling fairy lights, decorated Christmas trees, myriad festive gift ideas and delicious food and drink treats started to work their magic.

Zoe Allen from Brecon on her Zoe Bakes stand at the Food Hall with her cherry bakewell blondie. Zoe has created her sweet treats at her home for the last five years and it was her first attendance at the Winter Fair although she has previously done the Royal Welsh Show. Jammie dodger blondies are one of her biggest sellers although chocolate orange brownies are popular at this time of year. Image by Andy Compton