I was wowed by the wonder of the Royal Welsh Winter Fair - the agricultural event kicked off my 2025 Christmas with horses and hounds, hot cider and much more
The Royal Welsh Winter Fair 2025 in Builth Wells is under way and it's full of livestock, entertainment and delicious treats to eat and drink.
I wouldn’t say that I was full of Christmas spirit when I went to the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Builth Wells.
Winter is my least favourite time of year, with a busy work schedule and all the stresses and strains of getting everything ready for December 25 – I was sapped of energy rather than raring to go!
But as one of the biggest events in the Mid Wales diary and a premier event in the agricultural world happens on the doorstep, I packed up my laptop, pulled on my walking boots and hoped the festive feeling would develop as I headed to the huge agricultural fair.
Once on the showground the twinkling fairy lights, decorated Christmas trees, myriad festive gift ideas and delicious food and drink treats started to work their magic.