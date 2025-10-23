Llangollen Eisteddfod confirms superstar singer as headliner for 2026

On Friday, July 10, the powerhouse performer will take centre stage in a bespoke concert created exclusively for the historic festival.

Making her Llangollen debut, the multi-award-winning artist will reimagine her greatest hits and fan favourites in brand-new symphonic arrangements, performed live with The Absolute Orchestra.

The Scottish superstar is the first headline act announced for next summer’s festival, leading a fully seated, specially curated show that continues Llangollen’s tradition of world-class artistic innovation.

Emeli Sande

It follows the success of 2025’s orchestral collaboration between KT Tunstall and the Absolute Orchestra — a standout moment of the summer that sparked a new Eisteddfod tradition of bold, genre-defying symphonic performances.

Further announcements will follow soon.

Friends of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod can access pre-sale tickets from 10am tomorrow (Friday, October 24) via llangollen.net, and tickets go on sale at 9am on Saturday.

Speaking about heading to Llangollen, Emeli Sandé said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be performing at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod for the very first time next summer. It’s such a unique and powerful celebration of music.

“I can't wait to perform with the incredibly talented musicians of The Absolute Orchestra, which makes the occasion even more special!”

Emeli Sande

Sandé burst onto the music scene in 2012 with her debut album 'Our Version of Events', which featured timeless hits such as 'Next to Me', 'Read All About It (Part III)', and 'Clown'.

The record became the UK’s biggest-selling album of the year, earning critical acclaim and praise from legendary artists such as Madonna and Alicia Keys.

Since then, Sandé has continued to evolve artistically, with her acclaimed albums Let’s Say For Instance (2022) and How Were We to Know (2023) highlighting her emotional depth and musical versatility.

Raised in rural Aberdeenshire by a Zambian father and working-class Cumbrian mother, Sandé grew from a shy teenager into one of the UK’s most influential and celebrated voices.

Her emotionally charged performances and soaring vocals have earned her multiple BRIT Awards, an Ivor Novello Award, and an MBE for services to music — securing her place among Britain’s most decorated musical talents.

Joining her on stage in Llangollen will be The Absolute Orchestra, conducted and arranged by the Eisteddfod’s artistic director Dave Danford.

Renowned for pushing creative boundaries and pioneering cross-genre collaborations with artists such as KT Tunstall and Kosheen, the orchestra will blend soul, pop, and symphonic brilliance into a truly unforgettable night of live music

Mr Danford added: “We’re thrilled that Emeli is coming to perform in Llangollen next summer. She’s a hugely popular artist, and very much at the top of her game right now. We’re particularly excited that this show will be a bespoke one-off performance with orchestra, and that we’re presenting something that can’t be found anywhere else.”

Founded in 1947, the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is one of the world’s most vibrant celebrations of music, dance, and international friendship.

It welcomes thousands of performers and visitors from across the globe, uniting cultures through creativity and competition.

Following a record-breaking 2025, organisers anticipate 2026 to be the festival’s biggest and most exciting year yet.

With a recent landmark expansion in dance categories and a more diverse programme than ever before, the Eisteddfod is set to reaffirm its status as one of the world’s most inclusive and dynamic international arts festivals.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to llangollen.net.